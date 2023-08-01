Lewes retailers talk of struggle as high street declines
Small retailers have spoken of the difficulties they are facing as Britain's high streets continue to decline amid a cost-of-living crisis.
One florist in Lewes, East Sussex, said her husband had to take an additional job to ensure the bills were paid.
Another said a loss of parking spaces was the biggest single issue affecting footfall.
Their comments come as figures from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) showed just over one in 10 shops were empty.
The BRC said 13.9% of high street shops were unoccupied and vacancy had reached "critical levels" in all location types.
Claire Tipple, of Riverside Flowers in Lewes, said: "We have found the past months to be incredibly difficult, with increasing fuel and transportation prices, the living wage has increased and our rateable value increasing overnight by another £10,000.
"My husband had to take an additional job in order to make sure the bills were going to continue to be paid."
Lewes MP Maria Caulfield said: "One of the big things I hear from traders and residents themselves, is the cost of parking in Lewes.
"If you make it difficult and expensive for people, they will go elsewhere. We see that by the number of shops boarded up at the moment."
Andrew Clarke, of Lewes tableware retailer Louis Potts, agreed: "On the high street, it's parking, parking and parking. It's access to the town."
Ms Caulfield called on the district council to take action.
"In places like Newhaven where parking is free, we are starting to see new businesses arrive," she said, adding: "We have also introduced an enterprise zone there, where business rates are cut... we would like to see something similar in Lewes."
Lewes district councillor Johnny Denis said: "If business rates were set by local government it would give us the opportunity to consider how we use them to support local businesses and how we can make sure our high streets are vibrant and living places."
