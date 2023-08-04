Eddie Izzard aims to stand in Brighton at next general election
Comedian Eddie Izzard has said she will stand for one of Brighton's parliamentary seats.
Making the announcement on her website, Izzard said she wanted to stand for Labour in the Brighton Pavilion seat currently held by the only Green MP, Caroline Lucas.
Ms Lucas has announced she will stand down at the next election.
The Labour Party has been approached for comment by the BBC regarding Izzard's announcement.
On her website Izzard, who was brought up in Bexhill-on-Sea in East Sussex, said she wanted to become an MP for Brighton "to support this brilliant city and its diverse and vibrant community."
She said: "Labour needs a candidate that can inspire many thousands to become our friends and allies in the fight for a fairer, greener, cleaner planet."
In 2022 she tried unsuccessfully to secure the Labour candidacy in Sheffield Central.
In the 2019 general election the Green Party increased its majority in Brighton Pavilion, beating Labour by nearly 20,000 votes, with the Conservatives finishing third.
London Assembly member and former Green Party co-leader Sian Berry has been selected as the Green candidate to replace Ms Lucas.
The Liberal Democrats said they would begin the selection process for their candidate in September.
Meanwhile, the Conservatives have yet to comment on their selection process.
