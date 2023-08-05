Brighton Pride: Train cancellations and wind and rain
- Published
Brighton's Pride event celebrates its 50th birthday this weekend, with revellers facing challenges from transport and the weather.
Govia Thameslink (GTR) has cancelled all trains to and from Brighton on Saturday.
An overtime ban by the drivers union Aslef meant fewer trains could run, raising safety concerns because of the extra passengers expected.
Brighton is also set to be hit by wind and rain from Storm Antoni.
On its website, GTR said it had previously relied on drivers volunteering to run extra services to cope with the huge crowds travelling to and from Brighton on Pride weekend, which can total 85,000 extra passengers in a day, with up to 20,000 in the busiest hours of the evening.
The company said, without extra drivers, there is "a clear risk of stranding tens of thousands of people overnight without accommodation".
The statement added: "We have looked at every available option but ultimately the safety of customers and our colleagues must come first. This has been an exceptionally difficult decision to make."
The trains cancellation was condemned by the leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, Bella Sankey.
She said: "I think this is an appalling decision not to run any services at all."
It has also created more problems for Sussex Police.
"The big challenge for a big change like that is it introduces an unknown" said Ch Supt Jerry Westerman.
"We adapt and learn every year, and get better and better as we do it, now a significant change is going to change the dynamic of the event and that brings an element of risk to us."
Those who are able to make it to Saturday's celebrations will face challenges from the weather.
Strong winds and rain are being brought to the UK by Storm Antoni, with amber warnings in place and gusts of up to 65mph (105km/h) expected in coastal areas.
This year's Pride is celebrating 50 years since the first gay liberation protest march in the city in 1973.
