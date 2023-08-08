Two boys held after Brighton primary school fire

The blaze engulfed a visible area of the school groundsSarah Lewis
Boys are being held by police after the blaze in the grounds of a primary school

Two boys aged 13 and 15 have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire in the grounds of a primary school.

Emergency services were called at about 19:15 BST on Monday to Carden Primary on County Oak Avenue, Brighton.

By 20:30 BST, East Sussex firefighters were damping down. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but it is thought to have been started deliberately.

Sussex Police has urged witnesses to come forward and would like to speak to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from surrounding roads.

