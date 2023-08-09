Brighton pub attack: Photo appeal as investigation continues
Images of five men have been released by police investigating an assault near a pub in Brighton.
A man, aged 31, suffered serious facial injuries in the attack near the Railway Bell in Surrey Street on 3 March.
A 44-year-old man was arrested on 31 July on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been released on bail while enquiries continue.
Sussex Police are now trying to find five more men who they believe may have information about the incident.
Anyone who recognises the men or who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact police.
