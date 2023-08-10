Harvester fire: Crews tackle blaze in Littlehampton
- Published
A fire has broken out at a Harvester restaurant, with one eyewitness claiming to have heard explosions.
Large plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing over the restaurant in Coastguard Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex, at about 09:45 BST on Thursday.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has urged residents to avoid the area and keep doors and windows shut.
The roof of the building has reportedly collapsed.
"We have been sitting watching it with families who have come down to the beach," William Parker told BBC Radio Sussex.
"We thought we could see rain clouds but it was thick black smoke. There are about five fire engines and a couple of cars.
"We have heard some explosions and we have seen the roof collapse from here.
"It seems to be getting a bit better now, the explosions have stopped. I could heard really loud bangs which echoed around the area."
Ten fire engines and an aerial ladder platform are at the scene, the fire service added.
