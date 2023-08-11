Littlehampton fire: Fundraiser for Harvester staff who 'lost everything'
- Published
A fundraiser has been launched for three people who lived in the flat above a Harvester restaurant that burnt down.
A GoFundMe page said the three people who lived in the flat above - one of whom was the general manager - had "lost everything".
"We are hoping as a big community we can raise some money so they can replace some items," the page said.
Although "a lot of things are irreplaceable", it continued, "we can try to make this a little easier on the people affected".
Gary Ball, area manager of the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, said the cause of the fire was currently under investigation.
When firefighters arrived, they "were met with a fire in the kitchen, which had spread to the roof".
"At the height of the incident there were 12 fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms and two water carriers in attendance as firefighters worked hard to bring the fire under control," he added.
