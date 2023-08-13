Campaign group display fake pollution signs in Brighton
- Published
Fake pollution warning signs have been erected in Brighton and Hove by a climate campaign group.
The signs, which are displayed on lampposts in the city centre, have been placed in "high pollution areas" by Clean Air for Brighton and Hove.
The climate campaign group is calling for an extended Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) in the city and a fully electric transport network.
Brighton and Hove City Council have been approached for comment.
Clean Air for Brighton and Hove is made up of healthcare professionals who are concerned about air pollution.
'Roll out a Ulez'
A spokesman for the group claimed air pollution in Brighton and Hove violates legal pollution levels at 12 locations, including in Western Road, Seven Dials and the city centre.
"Polluted air is linked to asthma, heart disease, strokes, dementia, diabetes, cancer and reduced life expectancy," he said.
"We feel our elected representatives are not taking action to improve air quality, nor are they doing enough to educate the population on the dangers, current levels and locations where air pollution is worst.
"This is why we feel the public should be warned and signage is appropriate."
The group said reducing the number of older diesel vehicles was "fundamental" to improving air quality and health.
"The only realistic way of achieving a reduction in diesel vehicles is through a Ulez and that is why, in order to improve air quality and health, we must roll out a Ulez without delay," the spokesman said.
"Fortunately, our city has the option and power to implement these policies."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.