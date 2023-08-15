Ash dieback: Diseased trees to be felled in nature reserve
Work to remove trees infected with Ash dieback disease in part of West Sussex is due to get under way.
With the Forestry Commission, Mid Sussex District Council found several areas of woodland affected in the Eastern Road nature reserve, Lindfield.
Ash dieback - a fungal infection - is now widespread more than 10 years after it was first detected in the UK.
The council's removal operation will start on 21 August and continue for three weeks.
Councillor Chris Hobbs, Cabinet member for leisure and customer services, said: "It is devastating to see how many trees have been hit by Ash dieback and have to be removed."
The removal, however, will give the council an opportunity to replant trees.
Mr Hobbs said: "We will be planting more than 1,000 stems per hectare and we will work to identify opportunities for regrowth and improved biodiversity."
The council said the work was unavoidable but it would be working with contractors to keep disruption to a minimum.
