Horsham: Man falls into well trying to rescue snakes
- Published
Fire crews have rescued a man from a well after he became trapped whilst saving grass snakes that had fallen inside.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service responded to the call at Hammerpond Road in Horsham on Tuesday evening.
Four fire engines were used in the rescue effort along with an aerial ladder platform.
Crews removed a metal gate covering the 15ft (4.5m) deep well before using a rope system to get the man to safety.
It took an hour and 20 minutes to complete the rescue, the fire service said.
The man was then attended to by paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.