Red Arrows cancel display at Eastbourne Airbourne air show
The Red Arrows display team has cancelled its first display at an East Sussex air show.
Eastbourne Airshow, also known as Eastbourne Airbourne, said the display on Thursday had been hit by "continued technical issues".
The show said: "The team are still working on the issue, but it will not be completed in time for today's show."
The Red Arrows had cancelled a show in Cromer Carnival, Norfolk, on Wednesday, also for technical reasons.
The Eastbourne Airshow said fans could still look forward to displays from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Team Raven formation team and Tigers parachute display team amongst others.
The show runs until Sunday and is viewable from Eastbourne sea front.
The Red Arrows are scheduled to perform in Eastbourne every day from Friday to Sunday.
