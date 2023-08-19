Bognor Regis: Arrest after man in 70s attacked by two dogs
A man has been arrested after a man in his 70s was attacked by two dogs.
The man was attacked by the dogs, thought to be Rottweilers, in Lewes Close, Bognor Regis, at 09:50 BST on Friday and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The two dogs were shot dead by officers, Sussex Police said.
A 29-year-old man from Bognor Regis has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.
The incident has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as a result of police involvement.
Ch Supt Alex Geldart said: "We acknowledge the distressing nature of this incident, and our thoughts remain with the victim and his family, who continue to be supported by officers.
"As part of our ongoing criminal investigation, we will thoroughly review any previous concerns raised with police or partner agencies."
Police are keen to speak to witnesses and anybody with dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage of the attack.
