Brighton hotel fire: Seafront road reopens to eastbound traffic
A seafront road in central Brighton has reopened to eastbound traffic following its partial closure due to a fire at a hotel.
A section of the A259 by the pier had been closed for weeks for demolition work on the Royal Albion Hotel.
The building was badly damaged by a fire which broke out on 15 July.
Brighton and Hove City Council said two lanes had been opened to traffic which would help ease city centre congestion over the bank holiday.
A spokesperson said: "Repairs are still ongoing, and health and safety remains our priority. We would like to thank residents and businesses for their patience during this period.
"The teams involved are working hard to complete this work quickly and help minimise disruption."
