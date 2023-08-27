Man claims speed eating victory in Selsey after 34 hot dogs
- Published
A speed eater in a qualifying event for a "world cup" of competitive hot dog eating polished off 34 in 10 minutes to claim victory, it has been announced.
Major League Eating and Nathan's Famous hosted the event on Saturday ahead of a Fourth of July world cup in 2024.
A dozen competitors, many from the UK, faced off at Seal Bay Resort's White Horse Complex in Selsey, West Sussex.
Max Stanford took first place in the men's category, while Rhea Jarvis secured the top women's spot.
The winners were announced on social media by Major League Eating, which sanctions Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Circuit and ensures safety standards are in place at each event.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Speaking before the competition, Major League Eating president Richard Shea, 54, said Mr Stanford was an "eater of note" and predicted he might be "the odds-on favourite".
Some of Mr Stanford's previous achievements reportedly include eating 141 biscuits in five minutes, 23 plant burgers in less than an hour, and 50 cream eggs in 24 minutes.
Radim Dvoracek from the Czech Republic came in second at the Selsey event after eating 21.5 hot dogs and buns.
There was a tie for the next spot, with Ronnie Hartman from the US and John Dawes, from Durham, both making the podium.
In the women's category, Rhea Jarvis managed to secure first place by eating four hot dogs and buns.
Speed eating is not without risks - experts have warned that, as well as risking choking, speed-eaters could damage their stomach or oesophagus.
However, Major League eating says it does not promote events that do not adhere to safety regulations.
The world championship men's and women's contests will take place in Coney Island, New York, on 4 July next year.
Joey Chestnut, from Westfield, Indiana, currently holds the world record of 76 hot dogs and buns eaten in 10 minutes and earned his 16th title in July.
Miki Sudo, from Port Richey, Florida, is the nine-time female champion, with an all-time best of 48.5 hot dogs and buns eaten in 10 minutes.