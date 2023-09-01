Catsfield: Man held after boy, 11, injured in woodland shoot
A man has been arrested after an 11-year-old boy was seriously injured when a shotgun was fired at a hunt.
The boy was airlifted to hospital after police were called to woodland near Catsfield and Ninfield, East Sussex, just after 11:00 BST on Thursday.
A 54-year-old man from Nottinghamshire was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
The boy was with a party of adults who were rough shooting when he was injured, Sussex Police said.
He suffered "a serious, potentially life-changing wound" to his hip, officers added.
