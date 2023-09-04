Brighton county lines drug gang jailed for total of 46 years
Published
Seven men have been jailed for a total of 46 years as part of a crackdown on county lines drug trafficking.
The gang arranged for crack cocaine and heroin to be moved into Brighton from Essex in 2020.
All of the defendants were convicted of modern slavery offences against four children, who were made to deal drugs after being transported to Brighton and Hove.
Judge Mooney said the group treated the victims as "disposable cannon fodder".
Over a period of three months, they supplied about £80,000 worth of drugs to the city.
Thomas Warwick, Gary Goodwin, Jayden Henry-Flavien, Liam Harvey and Harley Roberts were ringleaders of the gang.
Dean Warrington and Cris Donovan were also involved in the transportation of people and drugs.
All seven men are from Essex and were given jail sentences ranging between four and 11 years, except Harley Roberts who is due to be sentenced at a later date.
'Devastating impact'
Nicola McKenzie from Brighton, who allowed the group to use her property as a base for operations, was given a suspended sentence for two years, with 200 hours of unpaid work and 15 hours of rehabilitation activity.
The children involved were treated as victims in the investigation, safeguarded and offered support by Sussex Police.
Five members of the gang were also given slavery and trafficking prevention orders to last 10 years.
"County lines drags a wide range of innocent people into its orbit and has a devastating impact on communities that goes beyond the harmful substances themselves," said Det Supt Kris Ottery.
He added: "In this instance we have not just brought eight dangerous individuals to justice for their crimes - we have also safeguarded four vulnerable children and protected innumerable other people from their harmful trade."
