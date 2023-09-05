Tower Bridge: Sugar sculpture by Sussex artist to go on display
A sculpture of Tower Bridge made entirely from sugar has been created for an exhibition.
Artist Michelle Wibowo, from Haywards Heath, West Sussex, spent more than 150 hours baking and building the 0.76m (2.5ft) structure.
She is one of eight artists to have work featured in the exhibition, which is held in London and Paris this month.
The award-winning sugar artist, said she "jumped" at the chance to recreate the famous bridge for the exhibition.
The model of Tower Bridge was made from 25kg (55lbs) of sugar.
Ms Wibowo said: "The idea of an exhibition comprising works made entirely out of salt and sugar sounded really exciting, so I jumped at the chance to create this piece for the show."
She said she researched the history of London's iconic landmark to include every detail of the bridge in her sugar sculpture.
She added: "I hope people will enjoy taking a closer look at the sculpture when they visit the show, and spotting some of the details from the real bridge."
Her sugar replica shows the famous two towers and the open-air walkway of the bridge, as well as details of the windows and suspension chains.
Artists across the world were selected to produce a piece of art using salt or sugar as the medium.
Michelle Wibowo has made headlines previously with her sugar models of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Hogwarts Castle, from the Harry Potter stories.
The Reductive Art Exhibition: A Story of Salt and Sugar opens at The Oxo Tower in London on Friday.
