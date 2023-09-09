Hailsham: Community covers graffiti on bridge with residents' art
A footbridge has been revitalised thanks to a community project which has seen graffiti covered with artwork.
A total of 77 pieces of artwork created by local residents now adorn Eastwell Place Bridge in Hailsham, East Sussex.
The community project, on the iron bridge which crosses the Cuckoo Trail in the town, will be unveiled to residents at a ceremony on Saturday.
Councillor Steve Murphy said the "huge variety and standard of artwork submitted" was "truly amazing".
Following a public appeal, over 250 pieces of art were submitted by members of the community, with an age range from three to 80.
The project took a year to complete and cost £9,500.
A total of £7,200 was donated by Wealden District Council from its Levelling Up Fund money.
Councillor Murphy worked with the Hailsham Artists Network and Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture on the community project.
He said: "I hope this bridge now becomes known throughout the county as 'the artists' bridge'."
Dr Tony Biggin, chairman of Hailsham Festival, said: "We believe the arts represent a vital component of our culture, enriching our community and creating a vibrant landscape from which we all benefit.
"This installation encapsulates that vision perfectly."
