Lewes bonfire: Event for local people only, say authorities
- Published
Authorities involved in a popular bonfire event are discouraging non-local visitors from attending over safety concerns.
The multi-agency group behind Lewes Bonfire in East Sussex has concerns more people than usual will attend this year as it falls on a Saturday.
Last year thousands flocked to the colourful extravaganza, causing the town to be "significantly overcrowded".
Changes to train services and road closures will be in place.
Two months ahead of the event on 4 November, a joint statement by Lewes District Council and Eastbourne Borough Council said: "Given that Lewes normally becomes significantly overcrowded on bonfire night, the multi-agency group's message is that this remains an event for local people.
"There are concerns that more people than usual will come to Lewes this year as the event falls on a Saturday.
"Combined with significant amounts of fireworks, this presents a unique challenge to the multi-agency group tasked with ensuring public safety."
The hugely popular event is organised by seven bonfire societies, many of which date back to the 19th Century.
Crowds at past events have previously reached 60,000.
The councils confirmed that no trains would run from Lewes, Glynde, Southease, Cooksbridge and Falmer stations from 15:00 GMT on 4 November.
They added that local road closures would be released closer to the time.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.