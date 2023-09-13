Brighton: New contemporary art gallery opens
A new contemporary art gallery has opened in Brighton city centre.
Located in Brighton's Cultural Quarter, Helm will be used as an art and exhibition space, as well as to host a range of events, art classes and panel talks.
The gallery is named in reference to the city's original named Brighthelmstone.
Co-founder and curator Eden Maseyk said it was the largest contemporary gallery space the city has ever housed.
"Brighton has long been a city at the forefront of creativity, an artistic hub that really allows creatives to connect to an open-minded audience," Ms Maseyk said.
"Our intention is to extend this heritage into the next generation and build a much-needed contemporary art space for the city.
"Helm will welcome the whole community to share our space in whatever way they wish - whether it's by taking part in a painting class, attending an exhibition, or by adding to their collection. There will be something here for everyone."
The gallery is spaced across two floors and spans 7,000 sq ft.
The exhibition space is housed on the lower ground, while the ground floor houses a craft coffee house by day and a champagne bar by night.
Ms Maseyk and fellow co-founder Luke Davis, who owns Rockwater Hove, said Helm represented a £1m investment in the contemporary arts in Brighton.
The pair met in 2018 when Ms Maseyk advised Mr Davis on his private art collection. One of his acquisitions, a spot painting by Damien Hirst, will hang in Helm.
Mr Davis said: "Helm is about creating a new kind of welcoming and dynamic space where art is more than displayed; it's actually enjoyed and brought to life.
"Brighton is such an incredible town with so much culture and energy and I can't think of a better place to launch Helm and breathe new life into the art scene here and beyond."
