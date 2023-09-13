Jury discharged in Sussex Police officer sex assault trial
- Published
The jury in the trial of a police custody inspector who was accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a night out has been discharged.
Mike Sinden, 35, of Hove, East Sussex, was accused of assault by penetration after the alleged attack in Eastbourne on 10 March 2022.
Mr Sinden, of Kinfauns Avenue, Eastbourne, had denied the charge and was on trial at Hove Crown Court.
A decision is yet to be made on a retrial.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.