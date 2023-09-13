Police expand Royal Sussex County Hospital deaths probe timeline
- Published
An investigation into deaths at Brighton's Royal Sussex County Hospital has been expanded, police have confirmed.
Sussex Police previously said it was looking into claims of medical negligence during the period of 2015-2020, but that timeframe has now been extended to include 2021.
The claims concern alleged failings in neurosurgery and general surgery.
Police said enquiries were currently at an early stage.
The investigation would not necessarily lead to criminal prosecution, they said.
"We are working closely with partner agencies and the hospital trust is co-operating fully with our review," a statement from Sussex Police said.
In May, the Care Quality Commission downgraded the hospital to "requires improvement" after whistleblowers prompted an inspection.
When the investigation was first announced in June, Lloyd Russell-Moyle, the Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown, said the families affected would "be having sleepless nights".
"We need to find out if there was something criminal," he added.
