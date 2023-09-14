Deep hole in Piltdown road goes unrepaired for months
A large hole which appeared on the edge of a road in East Sussex has remained unfixed for four months.
The 1.2m (4ft) deep hole on Mill Hill in Piltdown, near Uckfield, first appeared in June.
Village resident Jac Verrion, who contacted the BBC about it, said it was "an accident waiting to happen".
East Sussex County Council said it had now "made safe" the road with two-way traffic lights and was investigating the cause.
Mr Verrion said: "The hole is on a dangerous bend. It could be life-threatening if any vehicle went through it.
"I understand that councils are broke at the moment but something has to be done."
Zoe Murphy, Mr Verrion's partner, said she spoke to workmen last week who were fixing other holes nearby.
Ms Murphy commented: "They said they couldn't do anything because it wasn't on their list.
"It's so dangerous as lorries go along there. It petrifies me."
An East Sussex County Council spokesman said: "We are investigating the cause, which will enable us to carry out the appropriate repairs.
"Our highway stewards carry out regular checks on roads across the county, but with more than 2,000 miles of carriageway to monitor we would urge the public to report any defects directly to us."
