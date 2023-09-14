Woodlands Meed: Council frustrated over ongoing SEN college delays
West Sussex County Council has shared its frustration at the failure to finish building a Burgess Hill special school in time for the new term.
No date has been set for the opening of the £21.6m Woodlands Meed College.
Pupils are having to move back into the old college buildings, which were scheduled for demolition in October.
Andrew Edwards, the council's assistant director of property and assets, said: "This is as frustrating for us as it is parents and pupils and staff."
Before the start of the new academic year, governors at the college for children with special educational needs said they were angry that new facilities were not ready.
New facilities planned for students aged 14-19 include classrooms, specialist technology and design facilities, a hydrotherapy pool and outdoor learning facilities.
During a West Sussex County Council scrutiny committee meeting on Wednesday Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children and young people, learning and skills, said that it had come to light in mid to late August that contractor ISG would not meet its deadline.
She said: "It's really imperative for the parents, for the children and the staff of the school that the next time we say it's going to be finished it really is going to be finished and ready for them to move into."
Mr Edwards said the contractors had supply chain issues around the availability of both labour and materials.
Both Mr Edwards and Mrs Russell said a new completion date would be announced as soon as possible.
