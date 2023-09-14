Gatwick air traffic control hit by more staff shortages
Flights have been delayed at Gatwick Airport because of a shortage of air traffic controllers.
The airport apologised, adding an extra air traffic controller had been brought in and the situation was now improving.
Last month, a technical issue at National Air Traffic Services (Nats) led to 2,000 flights being cancelled.
Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has called on Nats' chief executive to resign. Nats said it was "working hard to keep the operation moving" at Gatwick.
A spokesman for Gatwick said 22 departures from the airport had been cancelled since 16:30 BST.
Mr O'Leary said: "It is unacceptable that more flights and hundreds of passengers are suffering delays to/from Gatwick Airport due to Nats CEO, Martin Rolfe's blatant failure to adequately staff UK ATC.
"Airlines are paying millions of pounds to Nats each and every year and should not have to see their passengers suffer avoidable delays due to UK ATC staff shortages."
In a statement, Nats said: "We are working closely with the airport to ensure we can handle flights with as little disruption as possible and we apologise very sincerely to people who have been inconvenienced.
"London Gatwick's senior management understands we are working hard to keep the operation moving. Airlines operating at London Gatwick were aware of the situation when Nats was appointed, but that does not dilute the apology we offer sincerely to them and their passengers who have been inconvenienced by recent disruption."
Gatwick said new air traffic controllers had been recruited since the summer of 2022 and others were due to start after completing their training, in line with the agreed plan when Nats took over the contract.
Paul Treloar posted on social media: "It's now four hours later and our flight from Samos has been diverted to Bournemouth. Can you give us any idea if/when we're likely to be able to land at Gatwick this evening?"
'Will miss train'
Mike Reed wrote: "In Bari sat on hot plane for 'up to an hour'."
Another wrote: "Currently on the runway at Athens, delayed due to air traffic control restrictions at your airport. I will miss my train connection."
In a statement just after 21:00 BST, a London Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: "The situation is improving with an additional air traffic controller now in place.
"The air traffic control restrictions are reducing as a consequence and more aircraft are able to arrive and depart."
They apologised to affected passengers and urged them to contact their airlines for information.
The spokesperson added: "Nats are a world-class provider of air traffic services and London Gatwick's senior management recognises how hard the airport's air traffic controllers are working to keep the operation moving.
"We are working closely with Nats to build resilience in the airport's control tower to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum."
