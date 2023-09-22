Brighton & Hove Albion fans 'glad to be there' despite Europa loss
Torrential rain and a disappointing scoreline could not dampen the pride of thousands of Brighton & Hove Albion supporters as they left their club's first ever European game.
Albion lost 2-3 to AEK Athens at home in the Europa League group stages, and now go on to face Ajax and Marseille.
Brighton missed skipper Lewis Dunk, who had reported a muscular problem.
The Hamilton family from Brighton said: "It was a frustrating and disappointing evening but it was great to be here."
Just before the teams came out, the stadium announcer called on the Brighton fans to "drink it in".
The Seagulls' European debut came barely 25 years after the club were nearly relegated from the Football League, in the final match ever to be played at their beloved Goldstone Ground.
Paul Mercer, who had travelled from Australia, said he was "happy to be here, but disappointed, particularly because my friend back in Melbourne is an AEK Athens supporter".
At the scene
By Christian Fuller, BBC South East, at Amex Stadium
The queue to leave the Amex was awkwardly quiet.
A narrow defeat left Albion fans underwhelmed after their first ever European match. A 3-2 loss combined with abysmal weather created a downbeat atmosphere to say the least.
The AEK Athens fans, a large portion of whom finished the match topless, were left partying into the night.
Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi told BBC Radio Sussex's Johnny Cantor afterwards: "I think we played a very good game, we played with personality, with courage, we dominated the game. We controlled the game in terms of shots, possession."
De Zerbi added: "It's too easy to be proud when you win at Old Trafford. We have to explain the game, we have to analyse the game. Every day we can learn, the most important is to understand the mistakes but to keep the confidence.
"[It was] the first game in the Europa league for many players and we played very well. We can not be happy because we lost the game, but we have to be honest."
Brighton fan Ferenc Stefanics, from Hove, who was celebrating his birthday, said: "Brighton need to be more careful about the European teams. It still feels like a birthday present to be here."
Brighton & Hove City Council's economic development leader Ty Goddard said the club's participation in the Europa League presented "a massive opportunity for both the club and city".
He said competing in the Europa League could add a further £80m, creating additional jobs in the tourism and hospitality sector.
On European match days, iconic buildings across the city will light up in blue and white.
Council leader Bella Sankey has called on businesses and residents to "get creative" and dress the city in Albion colours.
