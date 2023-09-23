Hastings council may seek compensation from Southern Water over floods
Hastings Borough Council is considering asking Southern Water for compensation for several flooding incidents in the last two years.
A report being presented to the council's cabinet on 2 October suggests legal action against the water company if there was not a satisfactory reply to its concerns by 31 December.
The report said the floods have harmed the town's reputation with tourists.
Southern Water said it was committed to improving its performance in Hastings.
The council's report highlighted incidents in Bulverhythe in 2021, at the Pelham outfall in 2022 and in the town centre in January.
The report calls on the Southern Water to publish details of its plans for Hastings, and "to financially compensate the council for the infrastructure failures which have had a significant impact on the reputation of Hastings as a tourist destination."
The report said that if "a satisfactory response is not received by 31 December" the council will "consider what action might be taken, to include the consideration of legal action".
In July 2022 the Full Council passed a motion calling for the authority to hold Southern Water to account.
Paul Barnett, leader of the council, said: "Over the last few years there have been several serious incidents involving Southern Water which have caused considerable concern to our residents."
A spokesperson for Southern Water, said: "We understand the concerns of customers and stakeholders in Hastings and know there have been areas of our performance in this area which have not been good enough.
"We are fully committed to improving our performance and communications with customers and stakeholders in Hastings.
"As part of this we're organising a community drop-in event in October where we will have a number of our teams in Hastings on hand to talk to customers and stakeholders about any issues they have."
