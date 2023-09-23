Sussex Police seek witness after man attacked in Brighton
A man who may have witnessed an attack in June that has left another man in a critical condition for the past three months is being sought by the police.
Police said a 30-year-old was assaulted outside the Harbour Hotel in Kings Road on 17 June.
Sussex Police have now issued two pictures of the man who may have seen the attack in a bid to identify him.
Another man, aged 18, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
Officers said the teenager had been released on conditional bail while inquiries were ongoing.
The assault happened between 03:00 BST and 03:45 BST, a police spokesman said.
Appealing for help in tracing the potential witness, he said: "Officers believe the man pictured may have witnessed the assault and ask him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch."
