Network Rail launches South East campaign to recruit more women
Network Rail has launched a campaign to persuade more women in the South East to follow careers in the rail industry.
The company, which maintains the UK's tracks and infrastructure, is placing adverts in stations across its southern region.
It wants women to consider becoming signallers and maintenance engineers, sectors where they are underrepresented.
It plans to make rail industry careers more visible in primary schools.
Network Rail said across its southern region women made up 11% of its signallers, 9% of its engineers and 2% of its maintenance workers.
Jordanna Mills, 22, from Ashford, Kent, is a senior technical officer.
"I love telling people about my job," she said, "I couldn't imagine what my life would be if I hadn't joined the railway industry."
Alison Badrock from Bexhill-on-Sea in East Sussex has worked as a signaller for 11 years.
She said: "I enjoy the responsibility, I enjoy the technical side of signalling, I like the fact things can change at a moment's notice.
"You're treated on whether you can do the job, not whether you're male or female."
Jen McKinney from Network Rail said the number of women employed in the rail industry was increasing.
"It's getting better," she said, "which is why campaigns like this are so important, putting positive female role models out there.
"We really need, starting with primary schools, to make it more visible because I don't think women and girls know there are other career opportunities out there."
