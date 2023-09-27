Turner Prize 2023: Shortlisted artists' exhibition set to open
An exhibition of work by the four artists shortlisted for this year's Turner Prize is to open in East Sussex.
Jesse Darling, Ghislaine Leung, Rory Pilgrim and Barbara Walker are all vying for the prestigious art award.
This year's winner will be announced on 5 December at a ceremony at the Winter Garden in Eastbourne, East Sussex.
Ahead of the announcement, an exhibition will open publicly on Thursday of the shortlisted artists' work at the Towner Eastbourne gallery.
Towner Eastbourne CEO Joe Hill said the Turner Prize "offers a unique opportunity for our town to promote engagement with contemporary art".
Jesse Darling
Oxford-born Jesse Darling works in sculpture, installation, video, drawing, sound, text and performance to explore and reimagine the everyday technologies that represent how people live.
The 41-year-old, who now lives in Berlin, has been nominated for his solo exhibitions No Medals, No Ribbons and Modern Art Oxford and Enclosures at Camden Art Centre.
Ghislaine Leung
Ghislaine Leung's solo exhibition Fountains at Simian, Copenhagen, tests the boundaries of the gallery space and includes baby monitors, child safety gates, inflatable structures, toys and water fountains.
It shows the realities of Stockholm-born Leung's multiple roles as an artist and a mother. She is 42 and lives and works in London.
Rory Pilgrim
Bristol-born Rory Pilgrim is a multi-disciplinary artist working across a wide range of media including song writing, composition, films, texts, drawings, paintings and live performances
He has been nominated for the Turner Prize for the commission RAFTS at Serpentine and Barking Town Hall, and a live performance of the work at Cadogan Hall in London.
Barbara Walker
Barbara Walker grew up in Birmingham to Jamaican parents and her work is concerned with the issues of class and power, gender, race, representation and belonging.
She has been nominated for Burden of Proof, which looks at the individuals and families affected by the Windrush scandal.
All the shortlisted artwork will go on display at Towner Eastbourne from 28 September until 14 April as part of the gallery's centenary celebration.
The winner will be awarded £25,000 with £10,000 awarded to the other nominees.
