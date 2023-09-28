Sussex university students offered mental health text support
- Published
The NHS is offering university students in Sussex mental health advice through a text based service.
Students can text SUSSEX to 85258 and will be connected to a trained volunteer who will offer free, immediate mental health support.
If needed, they will be signposted to local mental health services to get longer term support.
The Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust said students faced financial, academic and social pressures.
The trust's chief medical officer, Dr Peter Aitken, said: "Young people starting university life are often away from home for the first time.
"It is an important and exciting life transition for many. But for some, it can be a time of worry and loneliness.
"This new text service is to help students access help with their mental health should they need it."
The confidential service is available at any time of the day and night.
According to figures from the trust and text messaging service Shout, the primary issues that 18 to 24 year olds in East Sussex and West Sussex face are suicide, anxiety and depression.
