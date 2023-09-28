Homes and businesses in Rye, Camber and Winchelsea without water for sixth day
- Published
Residents in parts of East Sussex have been told they will be without fresh water supplies for a sixth day.
Southern Water previously said supplies would be restored in Rye, Winchelsea and Camber, but now say the leak is taking longer to fix than anticipated.
The company said customers were being supplied by water tankers which led to problems with intermittent supplies.
A bottled water station has opened at Rye Station on Thursday, Southern Water said.
Some customers have been without fresh water supplies since Saturday.
A spokesman said: "Unfortunately, the repair and recharging is taking longer than expected and the measures necessary to fix the burst means we're unable to fill Rye water tower.
"We will continue to carry out bottled water deliveries to customers on our priority services register throughout the day."
