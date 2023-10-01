West Sussex: Wellbeing dogs brought in to help stressed fire crews
A fire service has welcomed two dogs to its team to boost the wellbeing of staff affected by stressful incidents.
Golden retriever Audrey and springer spaniel Jasper are the first wellbeing dogs to be brought in by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS).
They will visit teams across the service, particularly members of staff who have attended difficult incidents.
A WSFRS spokesperson said research has shown dogs can have a naturally calming influence on humans.
Chief fire officer Sabrina Cohen-Hatton said the dogs' handlers are operational members of staff who have "experienced the highs and lows of being a first responder".
She said: "Whilst we already have a number of wellbeing support pathways in place, the unique experience of having a dog in the workplace can provide light relief from the struggles that our staff may be facing, and naturally creates discussions around mental health.
"We know that proactively seeking support can be daunting, so this is a great alternative for those who may feel uncomfortable in doing so."