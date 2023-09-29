Camber Sands: Emergency services stage major incident drill
- Published
A major incident has been simulated by emergency services as part of a training drill.
South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) staff responded to a scenario based around a significant incident on a summer's day where a number of people sustain injuries.
Police, fire, coastguard, lifeguard and council staff also took part in the exercise.
The drill took place on the sands dunes of Camber Sands on Thursday.
Secamb is responsible for covering West Sussex, East Sussex, Kent, Surrey and North East Hampshire.
Each year, the organisations come together as part of Operation Radcott.
Martin Watson, of Secamb's East Sussex operating unit, said: "While we work with our Operation Radcott partners on a regular basis, this exercise provides us with the opportunity to test and learn from our plans in a safe environment.
"Our teams have the opportunity to hone their skills and each organisation can better familiarise itself with how other teams work so that we are all ready and prepared to respond in the event of a real incident."
