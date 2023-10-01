East Sussex water shortage: Homes without supply for a ninth day
Dozens of homes in parts of East Sussex remain without water for a ninth consecutive day.
About 145 properties in southern parts of Rye continue to be affected, according to Southern Water.
The company has apologised and said the issue was caused by a leaking pipe affecting supplies in Rye, Winchelsea and Camber.
A spokesman said they were "trying to resolve the issue on Sunday".
Peter Jones, who lives in central Rye, said he has had intermittent supplies for nine days.
He said: "The water cut off when I was in the middle of showering.
"We can't do our laundry or use our dishwasher - all the things we take for granted in modern life."
In a statement on Sunday morning Southern Water said: "For customers in Winchelsea and Rye Harbour the water supply should be more stable as we have completed work to redirect through alternative mains supplies.
"For customers living in areas of higher ground around Rye we are continuing to supply your mains from tankers as the water pressure is not sufficient.
"We are working on alternative plans to get you back on the mains supply in the next day or so.
"For customers in Rye town and Camber areas we are still working on alternative solutions for mains supply so we will continue using relays of tankers to keep the water flowing."
The company said it is delivering bottled water to homes affected.
One bottled water station remains open on Sunday at Rye Station.
