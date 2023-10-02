East Sussex water shortage: Homes affected by supply issues for 10th day
Hundreds of homes in East Sussex are being affected by issues with water supplies for a 10th consecutive day.
About 350 properties in parts of Rye continue to be affected, according to Southern Water.
The company has apologised and said the issue was caused by a leaking pipe affecting supplies in Rye, Winchelsea and Camber.
A water bottle station in Western car park in Camber will be open from 08:00 to 21:00 BST.
'Extremely sorry'
Southern Water said customers were still experiencing low pressure or intermittent supply in Rye, Camber and Winchelsea on Sunday evening.
"Nearly all our customers are now back on mains supply, as we have re-routed water to around 4,900 customers," a spokesman said.
"Tankering is still supporting in some areas to limit supply interruptions and low pressure while we recharge the network.
He said there were still "around 350 customers in the Rye area who have low pressure or intermittent supply" and the firm were "looking to bring them back into supply".
He added: "We're extremely sorry for the ongoing impact this is having."
Meanwhile, Southern Water said it had been using sandbags and hay bales to stop sewage flooding into people's homes and gardens from a burst pipe in St Leonards.
"Unfortunately, this is a significant repair that will require more than 40 tankers, six nurse tanks and four hydraulic pumps to fix," a spokesman said.
The burst was discovered while Southern Water staff were carrying out riverbank improvement works as part of a £5m project to reline sewers in the area.
