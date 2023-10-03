Brighton and Hove City Council proposes beach hut licence changes
Brighton and Hove beach hut owners could be made to pay a fee if they sell their huts, under new council proposals.
Brighton and Hove City Council has started a consultation on changes to licence fees.
The authority has proposed charging owners a 10% transfer fee if they sell, as well as banning hiring out the huts.
The introduction of the fee has been proposed in lieu of increasing the annual licence fee charge of £503.60.
Councillor Alan Robins, chair of the council's culture, heritage, sport, tourism and economic development committee, said the additional revenue could be reinvested into seafront services such as lifeguards.
There are 459 beach huts on the seafront privately owned by residents.
Over the past decade, the value of a seafront beach hut has risen to between £25,000-£35,000 depending on location and condition, the council said.
Other neighbouring authorities - including Adur and Worthing - charge a transfer fee linked to sale price.
Mr Robins said the huts were an "iconic part of our seafront and character of the city".
He said the council was not benefiting from profit made on beach hut sales when most of the value was due to "prime position on the seafront".
He added: "It's an extremely challenging time for local government finances, and the potential income will go towards providing essential life saving services while offering council land for hut owners to enjoy the seafront."
New licences would take effect from April 2024.
