Europa League: Brighton & Hove Albion fans warned ahead of match
- Published
Brighton & Hove Albion supporters have been warned not to travel to Marseille without tickets for Thursday's Europa League fixture between the two sides.
The match has generated huge interest from fans as it is Brighton's first ever European away game.
Ex-Marseille player Chris Waddle told the BBC fans would face a hostile crowd amid "unrest" at the French club.
But Albion's safety chief, Adrian Morris, and a French football pundit, said they did not expect any trouble.
Mr Morris said: "They have got several large ultra groups. I'm sure everyone has seen it on the internet. They can make a show and certainly stand out when they want to.
"But there is no history between the clubs. There is no reason why there should be any problems, but we just want to be prepared in case they run into some issues."
He added: "And if you haven't got a ticket, don't go."
Former England star Waddle, who made 141 appearances for Marseille from 1989-1992, warned Seagulls supporters of the "hostile" atmosphere at the clubs' Stade Velodrome ground.
"They get very frustrated because they've had great times over the years and they have suffered more recently," he said.
"There is a lot of unrest at the club. The manager has gone, the fans are arguing and frustrated with the way the club is going."
After losses to Monaco and Paris St-Germain, Marseille supporters reportedly threatened the side's hierarchy during a meeting between fans' groups and club staff.
French football journalist Julien Laurens said Marseille was "the most football-mad city" in Europe.
"If the club wins, the whole city is happy. But if the club goes through a crisis like they are now, you can feel it in the daily lives of everyone in Marseille," he said.
Mr Laurens said he did not expect any animosity towards Albion supporters.
"I don't think there will be any fighting. There is no precedent between the clubs, there is no rivalry in terms of fans bases and ultras," he added.
