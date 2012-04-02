Thief sets pony's stable alight on Teesside
- Published
A thief who set fire to a stable with a pony inside on Teesside is being hunted by Cleveland Police.
At about 20.50 BST on Thursday, a male teenager set fire to straw in a stable at the Equestrian Centre near Eston. The pony was rescued by its owner.
During the rescue, the offender stole a computer, a camera and money from the owner's house.
The owner disturbed the teenager and chased him. The youth made off to the A174 towards Bankfields.
The intruder is described as white, about 5ft 7ins tall, with short, light-coloured hair and was wearing a black tracksuit.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.