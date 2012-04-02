Ornaments stolen from Billingham cemetery baby grave
A Teesside mother has described the thieves who stole items from her baby's grave as "scum".
The silver-plated train and a dummy were taken from Cowpen Lane Cemetery in Low Grange, Billingham.
Kelly Mains, had only recently placed them on the grave of five-day-old son, Stuart, who died in April 2011.
She said she noticed they were missing on Saturday, when she visited the cemetery after returning home from hospital after giving birth.
The 34-year-old, from Billingham, described the theft as "disgusting".
"They must be scum and lowlife to go and do something like that," she said.
"We should be able to visit and leave something without it being taken.
"I'm scared to put stuff down in case it goes missing again."
Cleveland Police said they were investigating the theft.