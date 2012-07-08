Community group takes over Ferryhill Leisure Centre
A County Durham leisure centre is to be given a new lease of life following a successful community takeover.
The Ferryhill centre is one of six that Durham County Council said it could no longer run because of cost pressures.
Now the Ferryhill Community Partnership has taken on the centre after agreeing a deal with the authority.
The centre, to be known as Ferryhill Community Hub, will offer leisure facilities for members, a pub, bistro and rooms for hire by voluntary groups.
Stephen Howell, head of sport and leisure at the Labour-run council, said: "The handing over of Ferryhill Leisure Centre is a real milestone and we wish Ferryhill Community Partnership every success.
Community support
"This agreement is testament to the hard work put in by the partnership and is a reflection of their determination to secure these facilities for the local community."
David Farry, chair of the Ferryhill Community Partnership, said: "We have worked extremely hard to achieve this and we hope we can all pull together as a community to ensure the success of this venture.
"We look forward to welcoming back old users of the centre and we hope to attract new ones. The best way we can succeed is through the support of the community."
It is estimated about £100,000 a year will be needed to keep the centre open.
Ferryhill Leisure Centre was one of six leisure centres which were proposed for closure in October 2011 following the council's review of its indoor leisure facilities.
So far three others have also been transferred into community ownership - Coxhoe Leisure Centre, Deerness Leisure Centre and Sherburn Leisure Centre.