Middlesbrough Transporter Bridge closed until July
- Published
The reopening of Middlesbrough's Transporter Bridge has been delayed for a second time.
The bridge, which closed in August for renovation and painting, was initially meant to be closed for 40 days but this was extended until spring.
The reopening has now been delayed again after a higher than anticipated amount of preparation work.
A spokesman for Middlesbrough Council said the bridge is now expected to open in July.
A replacement bus service will continue to operate between Middlesbrough and Port Clarence.
Work started at the end of August on the £2.6m Heritage Lottery Fund-supported project.
It aims to transform the Grade II-listed structure into a major tourist attraction.
