A fireworks display which was cancelled due to the "dangerous" number of spectators will be back on this year - but for residents only.

Great Aycliffe Town Council will run a wristband scheme for the event on 5 November.

The cancellation of other displays in the area had seen a "dangerous" number of people turn up at Aycliffe's previous display in 2012.

Town councillor Brian Hall said up to 6,000 people could enjoy the show.

Mr Hall said: "We cancelled it last year because of safety reasons.

"Darlington, Bishop Auckland and Durham cancelled their fireworks [and] we got the overflow. We got to a stage where it was exceedingly dangerous to have any more people at that particular time."