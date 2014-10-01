Tees

Cancelled Aycliffe fireworks display returns this year

  • 1 October 2014

A fireworks display which was cancelled due to the "dangerous" number of spectators will be back on this year - but for residents only.

Great Aycliffe Town Council will run a wristband scheme for the event on 5 November.

The cancellation of other displays in the area had seen a "dangerous" number of people turn up at Aycliffe's previous display in 2012.

Town councillor Brian Hall said up to 6,000 people could enjoy the show.

Mr Hall said: "We cancelled it last year because of safety reasons.

"Darlington, Bishop Auckland and Durham cancelled their fireworks [and] we got the overflow. We got to a stage where it was exceedingly dangerous to have any more people at that particular time."

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites