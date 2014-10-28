Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a Teesside man was hurt in what police described as a vicious and sustained attack.

Neighbours found the 66-year-old with serious head injuries at his home in Boosebeck, on Saturday evening. He remains in a critical condition.

Police said he had not been seen since the previous day, and they believed the attack had been targeted.

The arrested pair, aged 37 and 40, were later bailed pending further inquiries.