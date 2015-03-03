County Durham sexual abuse refuge gets £496,000 funding
- Published
A refuge for County Durham teenagers who have been sexually exploited has secured almost half a million pounds in funding from the government.
Durham County Council plans to run a safe-house offering fulltime care to young victims of sexual abuse.
As well as immediate care the centre, which is receiving £496,000, will help teenagers recover in the long term.
Children and families minister Edward Timpson said it would turn troubled lives around.
He said: "This programme will deliver real results for Durham's young people whose lives have been overturned by the devastating physical and psychological effects of sexual exploitation."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.