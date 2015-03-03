BBC News

County Durham sexual abuse refuge gets £496,000 funding

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
Durham County Council aims to create a sanctuary for young victims of sexual exploitation

A refuge for County Durham teenagers who have been sexually exploited has secured almost half a million pounds in funding from the government.

Durham County Council plans to run a safe-house offering fulltime care to young victims of sexual abuse.

As well as immediate care the centre, which is receiving £496,000, will help teenagers recover in the long term.

Children and families minister Edward Timpson said it would turn troubled lives around.

He said: "This programme will deliver real results for Durham's young people whose lives have been overturned by the devastating physical and psychological effects of sexual exploitation."

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.