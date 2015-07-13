Harry Campbell attempted murder: Glyn Sullivan guilty
A man has been found guilty of the attempted murder of a pensioner, who was found stabbed and battered at his home in East Cleveland.
Harry Campbell, 67, was found with stab wounds and head injuries at his house in Brookside, Boosbeck, in October.
A jury at Teesside Crown Court heard chef Glyn Sullivan, 41, from Whitby, was motivated by a need for cash to fund a heroin habit.
Sullivan, who had denied the charge, is due to be sentenced later.
The court was told Sullivan stabbed Mr Campbell with a 12-inch (30cm) kitchen knife, which was found at the scene, and then stole his Ford Fiesta.
Sullivan, from The Garth in Whitby, claimed he stole the car after others had carried out the attack.
But the court heard Mr Campbell's blood was found on Sullivan's watch and trainers.