Port Clarence £3m flood defence scheme: First phase complete

Image source, Enivronment Agency
The first sections of the demountable defences have already been put into place

The first phase of a £3m scheme to improve flood defences for hundreds of homes and businesses on Teesside has been completed.

Flood walls and embankments are being installed to protect 350 homes and 32 businesses in Port Clarence.

The area was hit by devastating floods and the highest tide recorded in the area for 150 years in December 2013.

A 114ft (35m) section of road leading to the Transporter Bridge has now been raised by about half a metre.

Local business Wilton Engineering Services has manufactured part of the flood defences, which will act as a removable section along the front of its site.

The first sections of the demountable defences have already been put into place, the Environment Agency said.

Work is expected to be completed by November.

The second phase of the project will focus on reducing the risk of flooding to Greatham South from Greatham Creek and is expected to begin next year.

