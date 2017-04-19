Image caption The blaze started overnight on Tuesday

A body has been found at the scene of an tower block blaze in Thornaby-on-Tees which is being treated as unexplained.

The top three floors of the 11-storey Anson House on Weardale Crescent were evacuated during the fire overnight.

Ten fire engines were needed to bring the blaze under control.

No information on the identity of the victim has been released, and Cleveland Police said a post-mortem examination would take place on Thursday.

Police and fire investigators have begun an investigation into its cause.

Thirteen - the housing group that owns and manages the block - said it was working closely with them.

It said in a statement: "Tenants were successfully evacuated from the top four floors of the building during the night, and most have been allowed to return to their homes once the fire service have deemed it safe.

"The ongoing operation is continuing well and our staff are on hand to help and assist residents who have been affected."