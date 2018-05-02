Image copyright Google Image caption The woman fell ill at the Tesco Express in Corporation Road in Middlesbrough

Two men arrested on suspicion of the manslaughter of a staff member who fell ill at a Tesco store and then died have been released without charge.

Detectives are still investigating whether the 59-year-old woman's death on Monday was linked to an earlier incident at the Tesco Express in Corporation Road, Middlesbrough.

Two other men, aged 35 and 37, have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and attempted theft.

They remain in police custody.

A Tesco spokesperson said: "We are shocked and saddened to hear of this incident and our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to our colleague's family and friends at this difficult time."

A post-mortem examination has taken place but police have not yet revealed any details.

Cleveland Police said the death was being treated as unexplained.