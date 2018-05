Image caption The count was held at Hartlepool Civic Centre

Labour has retained its hold on Hartlepool Borough Council.

With 11 seats up for grabs out of the 33, there was little change in the political make up.

A Putting Hartlepool First candidate gained one seat from UKIP, which did not contest the election and now has no presence on the council.

There was no change for other Independents or Conservatives, and Labour, which has been in power since 2010, continues to hold 19 seats.